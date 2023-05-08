x
Travel

Delta Airlines adds nonstop flight between Memphis and Boston

The first fight departed for Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) from Memphis International Airport (MEM) at 7 a.m. Monday.
FILE - A Delta Air Lines Boeing 767 takes off from Lisbon airport, Tuesday, July 5, 2022. Delta Air Lines has reported a $695 million profit for the third quarter, which includes much of the peak summer travel season. Delta said Thursday that it expects its fourth-quarter revenue will be higher than the comparable figure from 2019, before the pandemic. (AP Photo/Armando Franca, File)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For travelers looking to head to the northeast U.S., Delta Airlines has added a new nonstop flight between Memphis and Boston.

The first fight departed for Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) from Memphis International Airport (MEM) at 7 a.m. Monday, May 8, 2023.

Delta now has seven different cities it flies to from MEM, including Atlanta, Detroit, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, New York (LGA), and Salt Lake City.

“Delta’s addition of this route is an exciting development for our passengers and adds another option between Memphis and Boston,” said Michael Keeney, Chairman of the Memphis-Shelby County Board of Commissioners. “With passenger numbers increasing, it’s great to see additional routes being added at MEM.”

For flight information from Memphis International Airport, visit flymemphis.com.

