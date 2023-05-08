Delta Airlines adds nonstop flight between Memphis and Boston

The first fight departed for Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) from Memphis International Airport (MEM) at 7 a.m. Monday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For travelers looking to head to the northeast U.S., Delta Airlines has added a new nonstop flight between Memphis and Boston.

The first fight departed for Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) from Memphis International Airport (MEM) at 7 a.m. Monday, May 8, 2023.

Delta now has seven different cities it flies to from MEM, including Atlanta, Detroit, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, New York (LGA), and Salt Lake City.

“Delta’s addition of this route is an exciting development for our passengers and adds another option between Memphis and Boston,” said Michael Keeney, Chairman of the Memphis-Shelby County Board of Commissioners. “With passenger numbers increasing, it’s great to see additional routes being added at MEM.”