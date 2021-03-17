Dollywood among America's Best Midsize Employers, according to Forbes

Dollywood ranked sixth in the "Travel & Leisure" category and was the only theme park on the midsize list.

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — A Forbes article has named The Dollywood Company as one of the best employers in the country for 2021.

Dollywood is among the 500 companies on Forbes’ list of the best midsize employers.

The list includes companies across 25 industry sectors, with only 20 companies on the list in the “Travel & Leisure” category of which Dollywood was included. Among those companies, Dollywood ranked sixth and was the only theme park on the midsize list.

“We are pleased to see others recognize what our hosts have known for so long. It’s not just something we say; The Dollywood Company really is an amazing place to work,” said Tim Berry, Vice President of Human Resources and a 36-year employee. “We have hosts who have been here for 10, 20, and 30-plus years, like myself, because we love our culture and the opportunity to help our guests make memories with their families.

“In the wake of the global pandemic, midsize businesses have had to navigate countless challenges, from applying for Paycheck Protection Program loans to securing protective equipment, whether or not they employ healthcare workers," according to the Forbes article. The companies on our list of America’s Best Midsize Employers have risen to the occasion, adapting in ways that benefit both their customers and employers.”

Dollywood has been also voted as the friendliest theme park in the world, officials said.

According to a press release, Dollywood also earned the inaugural Golden Ticket Award for Best Guest Experience, which factors friendliness of employees into its criteria.

Forbes ranked the companies based on a survey sent to workers at businesses with more than 1,000 workers. The results are compiled into two lists, large companies (companies with more than 5,000 U.S. employees) and midsize companies (companies with 1,000 to 5,000 employees).