Dollywood no longer requires guests to wear masks in all areas

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — Dollywood has eased some of its COVID-19 restrictions based on CDC guidelines, according to the theme park's website.

Starting April 12, masks are optional in outdoor areas of the park where six feet of distance can be maintained from others.

Masks will still be required in all indoor areas, ticketing areas, park entry, lines, and on rides and trams. In addition, masks would be required in congested outdoor spaces.

All Dollywood employees will still be required to wear masks at all times on the property.

Areas of the property where masks are required will be clearly marked and strictly enforced, according to the website.

Another change starting this week-- temperature checks will no longer be required before entry for the public or employees. However, everyone will be required to participate in a self-assessment health screening before entry.

