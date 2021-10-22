For a hauntingly good time, head to Ernestine & Hazel's - named one of the top haunted spots in the U.S. by Yelp

The popular bar on South Main in downtown Memphis was named the fourth most haunted spot in America by the review site.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Been to Ernestine & Hazel’s in downtown Memphis lately? Now may be the perfect time.

Yelp has named the popular bar in South Main as the fourth Most Haunted Spot in America. The bar was also named the Best Hole-in-the-Wall in the recent Memphis Flyer Best of Memphis awards.

Yelp said it looked at businesses in restaurant, food, travel, and arts categories with a large number of reviews that mentioned relevant keywords, but seasonal haunted houses and ghost tours were not included.

Below is the full list.