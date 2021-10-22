For a hauntingly good time, head to Ernestine & Hazel's - named one of the top haunted spots in the U.S. by Yelp

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Been to Ernestine & Hazel’s in downtown Memphis lately? Now may be the perfect time.
Yelp has named the popular bar in South Main as the fourth Most Haunted Spot in America. The bar was also named the Best Hole-in-the-Wall in the recent Memphis Flyer Best of Memphis awards.
Yelp said it looked at businesses in restaurant, food, travel, and arts categories with a large number of reviews that mentioned relevant keywords, but seasonal haunted houses and ghost tours were not included.
Below is the full list.
- The Olde Pink House - Savannah, GA
- Muriel's Jackson Square - New Orleans, LA
- Alcatraz Island - San Francisco, CA
- Earnestine & Hazel's Bar & Grill - Memphis, TN
- The Washoe Club - Virginia City, NV
- The Cauldron - Buena Park, CA
- Poogan's Porch - Charleston, SC
- Mizpah Hotel - Tonopah, NV
- Glen Tavern Inn - Santa Paula, CA
- Turner's Seafood - Salem - Salem, MA
- The Marshall House - Savannah, GA
- Casey Moore's Oyster House - Tempe, AZ
- Bourbon Orleans Hotel - New Orleans, LA
- USS Hornet Museum - Alameda, CA
- McMenamins Kennedy School - Portland, OR
- Pioneer Saloon - Goodsprings, NV
- McMenamins Edgefield - Troutdale, OR
- The Driskill - Austin, TX
- Hicksville Pines Bud & Breakfast - Idyllwild, CA
- Padre Hotel - Bakersfield, CA
- Verti Marte - New Orleans, LA
- Bern's Steak House - Tampa, FL
- The Skirvin Hilton Oklahoma City - Oklahoma City, OK
- Hotel Leger - Mokelumne Hill, CA
- Hotel Monteleone - New Orleans, LA