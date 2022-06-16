What you should know about reporting sexual assaults on planes

The Memphis office of the FBI is warning travelers about what they say is an expected increase in the number of reports of sexual assaults on planes in the summer.

Airport liaisons with the FBI’s field offices are assigned to nearly 450 aviation facilities with passenger screening regulated by the Transportation Security Agency (TSA). Crimes onboard planes fall within the FBI’s jurisdiction.

“As summer is upon us and more people are flying, the FBI expects to see an increase in reported sexual assaults,” said Special Agent in Charge Douglas Korneski of the FBI Memphis Field Office, in a news release. “Sexual assault aboard aircraft is a federal felony. Anyone who believes they have been sexually assaulted is encouraged to alert a member of the flight crew.”

The FBI said sexual assaults on planes typically occur more often on long flights and when the cabin is dark. They said victims tend to be in the middle or window seats, sleeping and covered by a blanket or jacket. They said victims have reported walking to find someone assaulting them. They said because many may take prescription drugs or have a drink to relax on a flight, the offenders may see them as vulnerable.

What the FBI recommends passengers can do to protect themselves

Offenders will often test their victims, sometimes pretending to brush against them to see how they react or if they wake up. If such behavior occurs, establish boundaries and consider asking to be moved to another seat.

Recognize that mixing alcohol with sleeping pills or other medication on an overnight flight increases your risk.

If your seatmate is a stranger, no matter how polite he or she may seem, keep the armrest between you down.

If you are arranging for a child to fly unaccompanied, try to reserve an aisle seat so flight attendants can keep a closer watch on them. Minors are known targets.

If an incident happens, report it immediately to the flight crew and ask that they record the attacker’s identity and report the incident. They can alert law enforcement, if necessary.

Why passengers should report an assault right away

The FBI said crimes on planes are more difficult to investigate hours and days after an incident because witnesses leave and recollections fade. If a passenger can alert the onboard staff, FBI agents can be on hand when the plane lands for interviews and to take suspects into custody.

If law enforcement is not able to respond on the ground, victims are encouraged to contact the nearest FBI office after landing