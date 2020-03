Prices for the treehouse start at $280 per night. Reservations open on Monday, March 16.

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — A new treehouse resort in Gatlinburg is opening this month!

The Treehouse Grove located at Norton Creek Resort has eight unique treehouses, and they were all designed by Pete Nelson, the host of the Animal Planet series "Treehouse Masters."

Each treehouse comes with a bedroom and a loft, as well as a kitchenette and full bathroom.

