Heavy travel traffic expected this weekend at Memphis International Airport

How early should you arrive and how is the TSA handling the new carry law for Tennessee? Local 24 has the answers.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Coming off its busiest week since December 2019, Memphis International Airport wants to get you ready for what could be another busy travel period this Independence Day weekend.

Nearly 50-thousand passengers passed through the airport last week.

For the six-day July 4th travel period (which actually started Thursday, July 1st), more than 41-thousand people are expected to hit the skies.

The peak days will be Friday and Saturday.

The airport says your best bet is to get to the airport two hours early especially since there is a shortage of TSA workers.

But what about the new open carry law and airports?

"Obviously, in Tennessee with the change in the concealed carry laws, effective today, if we find a weapon at the checkpoint, we're gonna call local law enforcement. They're gonna render that weapon safe, and unless there's other issues at hand, they're gonna escort you out of the building, so you have that option of getting that weapon back to your vehicle, giving it to a non-traveling friend, or just not traveling that day. But as Mark said, on top of that, there's still a civil penalty aspect to all that, and you can be fined up to $10,000 I believe now. $13,000," says Kevin McCarthy, TSA Memphis International Airport worker.

To avoid that, and other possible delays, it wouldn't hurt to check the TSA approved list that shows you all of what is allowed in your carry-on bags and how to correctly stow your gun in checked baggage.