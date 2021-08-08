x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Travel

I-40 bridge is finally done, which means it's now time for the I-55 Mississippi bridge to get inspected

Orange cones, signage, and Highway Police Officers will help control traffic.
Credit: WATN

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark — A routine inspection of the I-55 Mississippi River Bridge means temporary lane closures, according to Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) officials.

Weather permitting; crews will put the following lane closures into place:

  • Wed. 8/11 – Thu. 8/19 | 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. | Outside SB Lane
  • Wed. 8/18 – Thu. 8/26 | 8:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. | Outside NB Lane

This inspection was scheduled prior to the I-40 Mississippi River Bridge closure but could not be completed while all traffic was diverted through the I-55 Mississippi River crossing.

Orange cones, signage, and Highway Police Officers will control traffic. Additional travel information can be found at IDriveArkansas.com or ARDOT.gov. You can also follow us on Twitter @IDriveArkansas for traffic and @myARDOT for everything else.

Related Articles