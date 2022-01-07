Here's what you should know before you travel for the fourth of July weekend

Ironically enough, even with the high gas prices, AAA Spokeswoman Megan Cooper said more people are expected to be on the road than in the air.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — July 4th weekend is here and we want to keep you safe and share some advice on how you can get through your time traveling, whether it be on the road or in the sky.

It has been two years since people have been able to really travel for the holidays, so the preparations might have to be a little different this go-round, whether you’re flying or driving.

Ironically enough, even with the high gas prices, AAA Spokeswoman Megan Cooper said more people are expected to be on the road than in the air.

“We’re expecting a record number of travelers here in Tennessee. We’re expecting about a million Tennesseans to get out and travel over the weekend and the majority of those are planning on taking a road trip,” Cooper said.

Despite the spike in gas prices, Cooper said the demand for travel is high, so if you are driving to your destination, she recommended giving yourself plenty of time to get where you’re going.

“Make sure that it is in tip-top shape and you’re up to date on maintenance. What we find during the summer is that batteries, engines, and tires really are hit hard by the heat, so take a look at those before you head out on your trip,” Cooper stated.

She also recommended having a backup plan for a place to stay in case something happens on your trip.

And for those who plan on flying, Memphis Airport President and CEO Scott Brockman said to arrive at least two hours early and make sure your carry-on bags are clear of any items that are not allowed through TSA.

“That will seriously challenge your ability to get through security and get to your plane if you have something in there,” Brockman said. “It shocks me the number of people that still show up at the airport and say, I forgot my gun was in my backpack. It happens far too frequently…than it should.”

When it comes to parking, Brockman said if you are with a group, you should be strategic and get as much of a head start as possible.

“If there are multiple people, they go up to the ticketing level, drop those people off, take your bags out of your car, pretty much get anything you can out of the car and leave those other family members with everything,” Brockman suggested. “Do a circular loop, park your vehicle, and then only one person has to traverse that walk.

There are overflow lots available here with a lot more parking. It may be a further walk, but it is only $5 per day.