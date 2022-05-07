How MATA is hoping to help riders on some routes with enhanced services

MATA announced that riders on some routes will see upgrades to service starting Sunday, May 8, 2022.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MATA announced Saturday that riders on some routes will see upgrades to service starting Sunday, May 8, 2022.

The Memphis Area Transit Authority said as part of the routine review, seasonal enhancements will go into effect, meaning quicker travel times, more stops, and more convenience overall.

MATA said seven routes are affected and include “increased frequency to some bus routes, headway in travel time by up to an hour and decreased waiting times for riders with better connectivity to American Way and Hudson Transit Centers.”

“Every season, as part of industry procedure, we evaluate our existing routes to ensure we’re providing our customers with the best and most efficient service,” said Gary Rosenfeld, MATA CEO, in a news release. “We’re proud to share that we’ve been able to incorporate public feedback to make significant improvements for select routes that will positively impact the rider experience.”