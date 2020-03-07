MDOT’s Safety Message Contest winners announced

MDOT’s traffic safety messages are part of an effort to encourage drivers to change their actions behind the wheel.

JACKSON, Miss — The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) is excited to announce the winners of its Safety Message Contest.

“MDOT received so many clever entries throughout this contest, and we are so grateful for everyone’s participation,” said Melinda McGrath, P.E., MDOT Executive Director. “Safety remains MDOT’s number one priority. This contest is another way to help us promote safety and decrease the number of crashes.”

MDOT’s traffic safety messages, which are often related to current events and pop culture, are part of an effort to encourage drivers to change their actions behind the wheel. The safety messages appear on digital message signs (DMS) on highways and interstates throughout Mississippi. Over 90 percent of vehicle crashes are caused by driver decisions, such as speeding, driving aggressively, distracted or impaired.

The contest ran from May 11 through June 11, and more than 500 entries were submitted. MDOT narrowed them down to the top five.

The winning DMS message comes from Tommye Henderson, of Clinton:

ZOOM IS FOR

ONLINE MEETINGS

NOT HIGHWAY DRIVING

The other messages rounding out the top five are from Maggie King, of Canton:

DRIVE BOOZY

AND YOUR TICKET

COULD BE A DOOZY

Sherry Burrough , of Tupelo :

DRIVE LIKE YOUR KIDS

ARE IN THE CARS

AROUND YOU

Hannah Duke , of Jackson :

LIKE AN AWKWARD

CONVERSATION KNOW

WHERE YOUR EXITS ARE

And Jim Miller , of Madison :

THE HOSPITALITY STATE

WILL GREET SPEEDERS

WITH A WELCOME TICKET

The winning messages will be displayed on DMS boards statewide starting in early August.