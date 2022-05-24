Vacation Express resumes summer nonstop Memphis-Cancun flights

The weekly service between Memphis International Airport and Cancun International Airport runs through July 24.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Vacation Express has resumed its summer nonstop Memphis-Cancun flights.

The weekly service between Memphis International Airport and Cancun International Airport runs through July 24.

According to a release, flights depart on Sundays from May 22-July 24, allowing passengers to enjoy six-night vacation packages at a variety of resorts in the Cancun and Riviera Maya areas. The service will be operated by VivaAerobus and will feature a 180-seat Airbus 320 aircraft.

“This Vacation Express service continues to be a welcome option for our summer leisure passengers,” said Michael Keeney, Chairman of the Board of Commissioners for the Memphis-Shelby County Airport Authority. “We expect Vacation Express to be a key part of a very busy summer travel season!”

.@VacationExpress launches nonstop Memphis-Cancun summer service:

The weekly service between MEM and Cancun Int'l Airport (CUN) runs through July 24, departing on Sundays from May 22-July 24 for six-night vacation resort packages.https://t.co/Pb0JQ5kyeA via @flymemphis — Memphis International Airport (MEM) (@flymemphis) May 24, 2022

Here's the schedule:

Memphis to Cancun (Sunday)

Departs: 8:35 a.m.

Arrives: 11:15 a.m.

Cancun to Memphis (Saturday)

Departs: 6:30 p.m.

Arrives: 8:55 p.m.