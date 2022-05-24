Vacation Express resumes summer nonstop Memphis-Cancun flights

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Vacation Express has resumed its summer nonstop Memphis-Cancun flights.
The weekly service between Memphis International Airport and Cancun International Airport runs through July 24.
According to a release, flights depart on Sundays from May 22-July 24, allowing passengers to enjoy six-night vacation packages at a variety of resorts in the Cancun and Riviera Maya areas. The service will be operated by VivaAerobus and will feature a 180-seat Airbus 320 aircraft.
“This Vacation Express service continues to be a welcome option for our summer leisure passengers,” said Michael Keeney, Chairman of the Board of Commissioners for the Memphis-Shelby County Airport Authority. “We expect Vacation Express to be a key part of a very busy summer travel season!”
Here's the schedule:
Memphis to Cancun (Sunday)
Departs: 8:35 a.m.
Arrives: 11:15 a.m.
Cancun to Memphis (Saturday)
Departs: 6:30 p.m.
Arrives: 8:55 p.m.
