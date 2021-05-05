Memphis hosts one of the first national conferences for tourism industry since the pandemic

Before the pandemic, travel and tourism brought $3.8-billion to Memphis supporting 49-thousand jobs in leisure and hospitality.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The tourism and travel industry is readying for take off as restrictions are lifted across the country and Americans want to break out of cabin fever.

National tour industry professionals chose Memphis, specifically to host their very first meeting since December of 2019. The Bluff City flung its arms wide open to visitors as a place where you can find a party done right and safely.

Wednesday, travel professionals from all over stepped off buses into Midtown, destination the Memphis Zoo.

"When I pulled up tonight and saw 3 buses I thought it was the good ole days. It's been so long, Rudy since we've seen that. We couldn't be happier," said Kevin Kane of Memphis Tourism.

Storms across the Midsouth earlier in the week gave way to beautiful weather to showcase all the city has to offer the National Tour Association Contact meeting.

"For Memphis to host one of the first travel conferences in all of the United States is a great honor for this great city," said Kane.

Before the pandemic, travel and tourism brought $3.8-billion to Memphis supporting 49-thousand jobs in leisure and hospitality...a serious economic factor.

The NTA chose Memphis as its destination because it's president, Katherine Prather thought it best serves as an example of how meetings, conferences and trade shows are once again happening with health and safety protocols in place.

"These are professional tour operators and hoteliers and attractions and restaurants and destinations that care about the health and safety of their travelers, so they have the protocols like perhaps requiring the vaccination or a negative test before you can actually take a tour," said Prather.