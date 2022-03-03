New art collection gets travelers excited for their flights at Memphis International Airport

This is all part of the new modernized concourse at the airport.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Anyone headed on a flight out of town, or flying into Memphis, can check out some great new art at the Memphis International Airport.

The Urban Arts Commission has a new art collection with more than 50 works and several site-specific installations, all created by Memphis artists and those connected to our city.

ABC 24’s Nicki Storey got a peek at the art.

"The Urban Art Commission was really, really proud to get to work with the airport authority, their board, and a number of really great people in town to help build this incredible new collection," said Lauren Kennedy, Executive Director of the Urban Art Commission.

This is all part of the new modernized concourse at the airport which features new restaurants and more throughout. Read more on the modernization HERE.

"We've got 61 artists represented who are all based in or connected to Memphis, between five site-specific installations, 44 pieces that we purchased hanging throughout the gates, four rotating exhibitions, and then a handful of artwork from the Memphis In May original artwork collection as well."

"We think that this whole program really is a beautiful way to showcase the breadth of creativity and talent here in Memphis and coming out of Memphis," said Kennedy. "This collection as a whole, embodies a lot of what Memphis is. It's certainly a lot more than blues, barbecue, and Elvis and again, that was very intentional on our part to make sure we were showcasing things that were beyond what tourists might come to expect from visiting Memphis."

"This whole new concourse and certainly the art collection in it. What a beautiful Welcome to our city. What a beautiful welcome home. I think it just really speaks to the energy and vibrancy of what you find out in the world here."

Learn more about the Urban Arts Commission HERE and check out the collection HERE.