Memphis International Airport to close its COVID-19 testing office

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis-Shelby County Airport Authority , which operates Memphis International Airport, announced Wednesday their on-site COVID-19 testing partner, ZüpMed , will be closing their airport office after Friday, July 1.

“While COVID-19 was at its peak, the in-airport COVID testing and concierge medical services were invaluable,” said Scott Brockman, President and CEO of the Memphis-Shelby County Airport Authority. “However, with the expiration of mask mandates and the relaxing of COVID testing requirements for international travelers, the need for on-site testing has dropped dramatically.”