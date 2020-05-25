x
Travel

Memphis International Airport to close its COVID-19 testing office

The Airport Authority said demand for on-site testing has declined dramatically with the relaxation of mask mandates and restrictions for international travel.
Memphis International Airport, May 25, 2020

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis-Shelby County Airport Authority, which operates Memphis International Airport, announced Wednesday their on-site COVID-19 testing partner, ZüpMed, will be closing their airport office after Friday, July 1. 

The airport office offered on-demand testing and concierge medical care.

The Airport Authority said the decision comes as COVID-19 cases start to decline amidst relaxed restrictions.

“While COVID-19 was at its peak, the in-airport COVID testing and concierge medical services were invaluable,” said Scott Brockman, President and CEO of the Memphis-Shelby County Airport Authority. “However, with the expiration of mask mandates and the relaxing of COVID testing requirements for international travelers, the need for on-site testing has dropped dramatically.”

ZüpMed’s Laurelwood Shopping Center location at 4576 Poplar Avenue in Memphis will continue to offer COVID-19 testing and other medical services.

