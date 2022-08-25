Want to take a tour of Memphis International Airport? Here's how to sign up

The tours will take place from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 25, Sept. 29, and Oct. 27, 2022.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis International Airport is resuming its tours for the first time since the pandemic.

The Jon K. Thompson World Class Tours begin again on Aug. 25, 2022. They were originally put on hold at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.

The yours are named after one of the Airport Authority’s longest-serving board members, Jon K. Thompson. They provide people with a look at the operations and the role the airport plays in the economy in the Mid-South.

The tours will take place from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 25, Sept. 29, and Oct. 27, 2022. They include a continental breakfast and presentations on everything from the history to FedEx operations at the airport. There is also a bus tour that takes visitors around the airfield, including the FedEx World Hub and Tennessee Air National Guard base.

“The World Class Tour provides community leaders and the general public with an inside look at MEM, its operations and current projects,” said Scott Brockman, President and CEO of Memphis-Shelby County Airport Authority, in a news release. “We are excited to once again provide a unique opportunity to learn more about the airport and its role in the community.”

Register online at www.flymemphis.com/jon-k-thompson-world-class-tour.