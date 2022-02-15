Renovated B Concourse opens at Memphis International Airport

The first arriving flight at the new concourse comes in just after 6 p.m. Tuesday. The first departing flights from B Concourse will leave Wednesday morning.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis International Airport’s newly renovated B Concourse is opening, with its first arriving flight Tuesday evening.

Airport officials said the $245 million project is done, with new concessions, retail, and airline operations space on the ground level. Progress on the project was slowed over its course by COVID, workforce, and supply chain-related issues.

There are 23 gates available, and airport officials said they can accommodate about 6 million travelers each year– which is about 50% more traffic than pre-pandemic levels at the airport.

The new concourse features higher ceilings, larger gate areas and wider corridors. There are also moving walkways, new restaurant and retail venues, a children’s play area, and even a stage for live music in the rotunda. The concourse also features new charging station and air-conditioned jet bridges.

If you take a walk around the concourse, you’ll find new artwork representing 62 different artists connected to Memphis in some way.

Officials said another modernization phase could be in the works for the west leg of B Concourse, which has 15 more gates and could increase the number of passengers annually to 11 million.

Ticketing and check-in will continue in the A, B. and C Terminals. The A and C Concourses will be closed but kept available for future use, though the end of the C Concourse will be removed to allow for more efficient airplane traffic.

Airport officials said no local tax dollars paid for the modernization. Instead, it is paid for through general airport revenue bonds, state and federal grants, passenger facility charges, and other Memphis Airport Authority capital funds.