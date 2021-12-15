Take a trip inside Memphis International Airport's revamped Concourse B

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We got a closer look Wednesday at some long-awaited changes in Concourse B at Memphis International Airport.
An opening date has not been announced, but we are told it will be sometime next year.
Airport officials said Concourse B was originally slated to open this fall, but progress was slowed by supply chain, staffing, and COVID issues. They said the remaining construction is mainly on the ground level in the airline operations space.
Airport leaders some of the highlights of the renovations include:
- Higher ceilings
- Larger gate areas and wider corridors
- Moving walkways
- Increased natural lighting
- New and enhanced restaurant/retail options
- Children’s play area
- Stage for live music in Rotunda area
- Additional lounge areas
- Additional charging stations
- New air-conditioned jet bridges
- All-new art program that includes 61 different artworks representing 62 artists, all of which are from or connected to Memphis.
We’re told there will be 23 gates available to airlines, and can accommodate about 6 million passengers, which airport officials said is about 50% more than pre-pandemic levels at Memphis International.
Ticketing and check-in will continue in the A, B, and C Terminals.
The modernization project is expected to cost about $245 million total. Airport leaders said no local tax dollars are being used to fund the project – instead money is coming from general airport revenue bonds, state and federal grants, passenger facility charges, and other authority capital funds.