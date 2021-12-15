Take a trip inside Memphis International Airport's revamped Concourse B

We got a closer look Wednesday at some long-awaited changes in Concourse B at Memphis International Airport.

An opening date has not been announced, but we are told it will be sometime next year.

Airport officials said Concourse B was originally slated to open this fall, but progress was slowed by supply chain, staffing, and COVID issues. They said the remaining construction is mainly on the ground level in the airline operations space.

Airport leaders some of the highlights of the renovations include:

Higher ceilings

Larger gate areas and wider corridors

Moving walkways

Increased natural lighting

New and enhanced restaurant/retail options

Children’s play area

Stage for live music in Rotunda area

Additional lounge areas

Additional charging stations

New air-conditioned jet bridges

All-new art program that includes 61 different artworks representing 62 artists, all of which are from or connected to Memphis.

We’re told there will be 23 gates available to airlines, and can accommodate about 6 million passengers, which airport officials said is about 50% more than pre-pandemic levels at Memphis International.

Ticketing and check-in will continue in the A, B, and C Terminals.