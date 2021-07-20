Memphis makes TIME's World's Greatest Places 2021 list

"It’s hallowed ground. You feel it. You feel his presence there. It’s somber, yet optimistic," said Marco Menendez, a Memphis tourist.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Guess who's getting some worldwide attention. TIME Magazine picked Memphis as part of its World's Greatest Places for 2021 list.

Whether you're up high at the Bass Pro Shops Pyramid, on the grounds of Beale, or feeling the arts on South Main, Memphis is the place to be. We don't just think so, but the world does. Every now and then, it is good to toot your own horn.

“Memphis is on the world stage,” said Ted Townsend, University of Memphis and Greater Memphis Chamber Chief Economic Development Officer.

"Mane," we are putting on a show!

TIME Magazine added Memphis to its list of World's Greatest Places for 2021.

“It proves that Memphis truly moves the world,” said Townsend.

“A lot of the roots of America, our food, our music, our culture, it’s from here,” said Marco Menendez, a tourist visiting from Brooklyn, New York.

It is special to those who call Memphis home.

“I love the Whitehaven area, the schools. Whitehaven is nice,” said Janice Harper, a Memphis resident.

It is also special to those from other counties such as Silvia Reppert originally from Brazil.

“The Mississippi River. I’m fascinated by the river,” said Silvia Reppert, a Memphis Tourist.

It was no surprise Memphis topped the list.

“Not at all girl. We’ve a got a lot of good things going on down here, a lot of food, a lot of entertainment, a lot of business opportunities,” said Harper.

“We want to see all this beautiful city, all the history, all the culture….And of course Elvis Presley…You cannot come to Memphis and not see about Elvis Presley,” said Silvia.

“The heart of the America seems to be the jazz and blues history. There’s no place better to come to than to find history, oppression, rise of blues and soul,” said Jeffrey Reppert, another Memphis tourist and Silvia's husband.

Introducing the World’s Greatest Places of 2021—100 extraordinary destinations to explore https://t.co/atph3A9X2r pic.twitter.com/IHsyzF92iD — TIME (@TIME) July 20, 2021

There is history at just about every corner you turn.

“The last time I was here, I failed to see the Loraine Motel where Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated,” said Menendez. “It’s hallowed ground. You feel it. You feel his presence there. It’s somber, yet optimistic.”

That optimism always helps push for a better Memphis.

“I think what’s so exciting is you see so much activation and investment in all pockets of our community in Memphis and in Shelby County at all levels. We have over $19 billion in investments underway,” said Townsend. “We are not going to shy away from the things that we need to improve upon.”