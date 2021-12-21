More than 100,000 travelers expected to go through the Memphis International Airport through the new year

The airport said its peak day will be Thursday, December 23 with more than 8,000 travelers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis International Airport is expected to have around 111,000 travelers between now and the New Year.

"That number does include employees, but it’s a small percentage and it still gives you an idea of just the type of volume that we’re going to be seeing," Glen Thomas with the Memphis International Airport said. "We would be down by about 11% compared to 2019 a more normal time, so we’re really starting to see that traffic get back to those 2019 levels."

The Memphis International Airport said its peak day will likely be Thursday, December 23 with more than 8,000 passengers and employees traveling. Other busy days will be December 26 and 30.

Thomas said the TSA will have extra staff available at peak travel times.

"TSA works with the airlines in order to determine what kind of staffing is needed," Thomas said. "The airlines provide passenger information and they really look at things on an hourly basis with how many officers they’ll need to cover everything."

BREAKING NEWS: TSA expects to screen nearly 30M individuals from TODAY through JAN 3. Travelers are reminded to arrive early, pack smart, & be kind to our officers, airline crew, & those who work throughout the transportation sector. Visit https://t.co/rDr8fZ6hbG for more info! — TSA (@TSA) December 20, 2021

The Memphis International Airport wants to remind travelers to arrive at least two hours before their flight so they have enough time to park and get through security.

The airport recommends checking in for your flight through your airline the day before.