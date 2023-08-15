Southwest Airlines to open new crew base at Nashville airport next year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced Tuesday that Southwest will bring its newest crew base to Nashville International Airport in 2024.
This new crew base will create an estimated 1,300 jobs.
Tennessee celebrated a record $27.5 billion in travel spending in 2022, according to data from U.S. Travel and Tourism Economics. Among the top 25 states, Tennessee is the fastest-growing state in travel spending since 2018 and has risen from 14 to 11 in the nation for travel spending, a press release from Lee's office said.
BNA welcomes an average of 60,000 passengers per day. An average of 71% of Tennessee travelers originate from counties outside of Davidson, according to the press release.
“As a top global travel destination and business hub, Tennessee is the ideal location for Southwest Airlines’ newest Crew Base, and we look forward to the continued economic investment, job creation for newly based jobs and opportunity this expansion will bring for Tennesseans across the region,” said Gov. Lee. “We’re honored Southwest, a leading American company serving millions of travelers each year, will be expanding its reach to the Volunteer State.”