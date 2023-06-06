Nonstop weekly flights begin for the summer between Memphis and Cancun

The flights through Vacation Express depart on Sundays and return on Saturdays through July 23, 2023.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphians can once again hop on a plane and take a nonstop trip to Cancun through Vacation Express.

The company said the weekly flights are operated by VivaAerobus and depart Memphis International Airport for Cancun International Airport on Sundays and return on Saturdays through July 23, 2023.

Six-night vacation packages are offered at several resorts in the Cancun, Riviera Maya, and Costa Mujeres areas.

“Cancun is a very popular summer leisure destination for our passengers,” said Michael Keeney, Chairman of the Board of Commissioners for the Memphis-Shelby County Airport Authority. “We appreciate the continued commitment that Vacation Express has shown to the Memphis market.”

The schedule is as follows:

Memphis to Cancun (Sunday)

Departs: 8:10 am

Arrives: 10:55 am

Departs: 8:10 am Arrives: 10:55 am Cancun to Memphis (Saturday)

Departs: 6:25 pm

Arrives: 8:55 pm

Flights and vacation packages are offered through vacationexpress.com or by calling 800.309.4717.