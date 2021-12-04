Northwest Arkansas' first U-Pick tulip farm opens this week

Perspectability, a local non-profit organization, started True Colors Farm to bring the community together in a beautified space in support of its mission.

BENTONVILLE, Arkansas — Northwest Arkansas’s very first U-Pick tulip farm is opening this week in Bentonville.

Perspectability, a local non-profit organization, started True Colors Farm to bring the community together in a beautified space in support of its vision and mission.

The official opening is this Thursday (April 15) from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The cost for admission is $5 per person, ages five and up. Tulips are $2 a stem and can be purchased upon exiting.

True Colors Farm is located at 13225 W. Tycoon Rd. in Bentonville. For more information, click here.

