x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Memphis News & Weather | Memphis, TN | WATN - localmemphis.com

Travel

Northwest Arkansas' first U-Pick tulip farm opens this week

Perspectability, a local non-profit organization, started True Colors Farm to bring the community together in a beautified space in support of its mission.

BENTONVILLE, Arkansas — Northwest Arkansas’s very first U-Pick tulip farm is opening this week in Bentonville.

Perspectability, a local non-profit organization, started True Colors Farm to bring the community together in a beautified space in support of its vision and mission

The official opening is this Thursday (April 15) from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The cost for admission is $5 per person, ages five and up. Tulips are $2 a stem and can be purchased upon exiting.

True Colors Farm is located at 13225 W. Tycoon Rd. in Bentonville. For more information, click here.

Northwest Arkansas' first U-Pick tulip farm opens this week

1 / 10
True Colors Farm by PerspectAbility

RELATED: Post Winery in Altus to offer grape picking for 1st time in its over 140-year history

Check out this list pickyourown.org compiled of U-Pick farms and orchards located in Northwest Arkansas.

WATCH: 5NEWS Garden Club: Making Sure Your Plants Survive

RELATED: Arkansas vineyards have two new grape options