Renovations at Memphis International Airport are taking off

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Major renovation at Memphis International Airport is making significant progress, and officials are promising a new vibrant travel experience hopefully as soon as later this year.

Photos show the progress being made on its modernization project, which started on renovating concourse B in September of 2018. Since then, there have been upgrades to stores and restaurants in that area, higher ceilings, larger gate areas for passengers, moving walkways, and increased natural lighting for a more open environment. There's also a children's play area, more lounges and charging stations, and a live music stage. The upgraded concourse is expected to open this fall.