Ripley's Aquarium and other Gatlinburg attractions to reopen Friday as Tennessee eases restrictions in most counties

Ripley's will be open from 9 to 5 daily starting May 22.

Ripley's Aquarium of the Smokies in Gatlinburg will be open once again Friday along with other large attractions as the state eases more restrictions on businesses in 89 counties.

Ripley's announced its attractions will open on May 22, except for Haunted Adventure and the Guinness World Records Adventure -- which remain closed at this time.

The company said the aquarium will be open daily from 9 to 5 p.m. starting Friday. It will also be implementing social distancing measures, such as adding social distancing markers and barriers to ticket booths.

It's asking guests to not attend if they are feeling under the weather, not to backtrack and to keep six feet of distance between them and others.