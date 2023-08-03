Portion of Shelby Farms Greenline to close for maintenance

Work on the pedestrian bridge which spans the Wolf River is set to begin the week of August 21, 2023, and will take one to two weeks.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Part of the Shelby Farms Greenline will be closing for planned maintenance later this month.

Shelby Farms Park officials said the work on the pedestrian bridge which spans the Wolf River is set to begin the week of August 21, 2023, and will take one to two weeks.

The park said these are the following detours and accesses to the Greenline between Dovecrest and Podesta:

At Dovecrest - last westbound access road crossing; no through westbound traffic

From the Wolf River Greenway access - no through westbound traffic; eastbound only

From the Blue Trail access - no through westbound traffic; eastbound only

At Podesta - last eastbound access road crossing; no through eastbound traffic

Greenline users can find temporary routes by visiting BikeMap.net or using these maps from the City of Memphis Bikeway and Pedestrian Program.

Project updates can be found at ShelbyFarmsPark.org/Projects.