Southwest flights are flying again after ‘network connectivity’ issues resolved

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Travelers faced delayed and cancelled flights Tuesday after Southwest Airlines dealt with technology problems for two straight days. The good news is flights are back up and running. The airline said they experienced network connectivity issues which impacted their operations. By mid-afternoon, Southwest canceled about 500 flights and delayed nearly 1,300 others. Some passengers Local 24 spoke with say they were not directly told of the problems.

“They pushed my flight back four times on the app and didn't tell us anything about what was going on, and I'm just trying to get back home so I can get to work tonight,” Southwest Airlines customer Patrick Nugent said.

The latest disruption comes less than 24 hours after another technology problem complicated Southwest flights, which was caused by issues at a third-party provider of weather data.

We are in the process of resuming normal operations after a system issue this afternoon that created flight disruptions throughout our network. We know many Customers still require assistance and are working to address those concerns as quickly as possible. (1/2) — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) June 15, 2021