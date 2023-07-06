Spirit Airlines adds daily nonstop flight between Memphis and Los Angeles

The airline said the nonstop flights between Memphis International Airport (MEM) and LAX will begin June 7, 2023.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Spirit Airlines is adding a daily nonstop service between Memphis and Los Angeles, California, starting in June 2023.

Beginning June 7, 2023, the airline said the nonstop flights between Memphis International Airport (MEM) and LAX will start at an introductory price of $89* through July 12, 2023. Tickets are on sale at www.spirit.com.

The airline said a 182-seat Airbus 320 will be used for the LAX flights.

This will make the third destination Spirit serves from Memphis, including Las Vegas and Orlando.

“We’re proud to deliver the only daily, nonstop flight from Memphis to Los Angeles (LAX), making it more convenient than ever for Bluff City travelers to explore the west coast, and for more people to come and experience all the culture and experiences that Memphis has to offer,” said John Kirby, Vice President of Network Planning at Spirit Airlines, in a news release. “Our Memphis Guests have embraced Spirit’s high-value, low-fare service, allowing us to grow and bring More Go to incredible leisure destinations.”

“We are excited to see Spirit continuing to grow at MEM,” said Michael Keeney, Chairman of the Memphis-Shelby County Airport Authority Board of Commissioners. “More importantly, this flight gives MEM passengers another West Coast option, which has been one of the airport’s top air service priorities.”