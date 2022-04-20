Spirit Airlines nonstop service starts in Memphis Wednesday | Here's where you can go on the low-cost air carrier

Spirit Airline's first flight to Memphis landed around 9 a.m. Wednesday from Orlando, one of two cities the budget airline is serving from the Bluff City.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Spirit Airlines touched down in Memphis for the first time Wednesday as it began nonstop service from the Bluff City to Orlando and Las Vegas, which was first announced in December.

Spirit becomes the ninth airline to serve Memphis, according to airport officials. They will operate 182-seat Airbus aircraft.

The first flight, which arrived from Orlando, arrived to Memphis International Airport's new B Concourse Wednesday morning around 9 a.m.

"It feels great to be back in a city I loved living in earlier in my career and come back to celebrate our new, nonstop service that will make it easier for travelers to discover all the culture, music, and history Memphis has to offer,” said Ted Christie, President and CEO of Spirit Airlines. “Growing our presence in Tennessee also means more high-value travel options for our new Memphis Guests looking for convenient flights to some of the nation's most popular leisure destinations.”

Here's a breakdown of the flight schedule:

Memphis to Las Vegas: Departs 9:44 a.m. Central, arrives 11:09 a.m. Pacific

Las Vegas to Memphis: Departs 12:05 p.m. Pacific, arrives 5:17 p.m. Central

Memphis to Orlando: Departs 6:17 p.m. Central, arrives 9:22 p.m. Eastern

Orlando to Memphis: Departs 7:45 a.m. Eastern, arrives 8:43 a.m. Central

Spirit will launch a third nonstop flight from Memphis to Los Angeles beginning June 8.

“This is a great day for Memphis' passengers, as Spirit will provide daily nonstop options to two very popular destinations,” said Michael Keeney, Chairman of the Memphis-Shelby County Airport Authority Board of Commissioners. “We are excited about the potential for Spirit’s long-term growth at Memphis.”