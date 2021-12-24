x
Start the new year with a free hikes at Tennessee state parks

Tennessee's state parks are offering free, guided hikes on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

Officials said the free hikes will be available across the state on January 1, 2022, with the exception of those taking place on December 31 at David Crockett Birthplace, Harrison Bay, and Radnor Lake state parks. 

The hikes are designed for all ages and abilities. 

Parks officials said the free hikes are part of America's State Parks First Day Hikes in all 50 states. 

Other free hikes are offered throughout the year. 

More information can be found at the Tennessee State Parks' website.

