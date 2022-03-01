TDOT prepared for more than 2.5 million drivers between December 23 to January 2

TDOT will halt temporary lane closures to help keep traffic moving

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Transportation is prepared for more than 2.5 million holiday drivers between December 23 and January 2.

Starting Thursday there will be no temporary lane closures except for a few long-term closures that must remain for safety.

"We'll halt those temporary lane closures so if there's a temporary closure out there with barrels or what not we'll try to lift those," Nichole Lawrence with TDOT said. "That way the motorists have the maximum capacity of the roadways so they can safely travel to and from their destinations."

There might be workers in some construction zones, so drivers will need to be aware of the posted speed limit. Slower speeds will be necessary due to the temporary layout of the lanes.

Road construction won't delay travelers this holiday season. We're halting all lane closure activity on interstates & state highways in anticipation of high traffic volumes across the state from midnight on Thursday (12/23/21) - 6:00 am on Monday (1/3/22)https://t.co/yb7EnuWXft — myTDOT (@myTDOT) December 20, 2021

Lawrence said TDOT will have extra yellow emergency trucks on the roadways for any driver who might need assistance.

"Typically in the Shelby County area we're isolated to that area, but during events such as the Thanksgiving weekend and Christmas and New Years, we do try to extend those are services to help if there's a stranded motorist or if there's an accident somewhere along the way," Lawrence said.