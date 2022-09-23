There's a new state park in Tennessee: Savage Gulf State Park

Tennessee has a new state park. Gov. Bill Lee on Thursday announced the creation of the Savage Gulf State Park in Grundy and Sequatchie counties.

The Savage Gulf State Park in Grundy and Sequatchie counties will be carved from the 19,000-acre Savage Gulf State Natural Area. That is currently part of South Cumberland State Park, which had become too large to manage as a single park, according to a news release.

The area is also a National Natural Landmark. It features old-growth forest, waterfalls and the Great Stone Door, a cliff with a top-to-bottom crack resembling a doorway.

Most of the park will be maintained as a state natural area, but it will include a 744-acre developable area comprising a former plant nursery and two recently acquired tracts. The General Assembly has provided $30 million for future improvements, including a visitors center and an RV campground.