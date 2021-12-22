x
Tennessee to halt most lane closures for holiday travel

The Tennessee Department of Transportation said the closures will be paused from midnight Thursday through the morning of January 3, 2021.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee officials are halting nearly all construction-related lane closures on interstates and state highways for Christmas and New Year's holiday travelers. 

The Tennessee Department of Transportation said the closures will be paused from midnight Thursday through the morning of Jan. 3.

The department said workers may still be on-site in some construction zones, and long-term lane closures will remain on some construction projects. 

Drivers convicted of speeding in work zones with workers present face up to a $500 fine, plus court fees and possible increases to insurance premiums. 

The department said AAA is projecting more than 2.6 million travelers in Tennessee for Christmas and New Year's this year.

