Tennessee Infrastructure Alliance celebrates '100 Years of Road Funding'

The group said 2023 marks a hundred years of Tennessee having sustainable funding for roads.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Infrastructure Alliance (TIA) is celebrating with a special history project titled ‘100 Years of Road Funding.’

The group held news conferences across the state Wednesday, April 26, 2023, including in Memphis at the Greater Memphis Chamber.

The Alliance said in 1923, the 63rd general assembly approving funding at the urging of then Governor Austin Peay. It said 2023 marks a hundred years of Tennessee having sustainable funding for roads.

The ‘100 Years of Road Funding’ campaign continues until the end of 2023, and collected information will be given to historical offices, libraries, and the State Library and Archives.