Tennessee State Parks announces temporary operational changes amid COVID-19 concerns

New schedules are in place. Public gathering spaces are closed. Events are canceled. Restrooms will have limited access.

TENNESSEE, USA — In an effort to flatten the curve of COVID-19 while continuing to serve Tennesseans, Tennessee State Parks said it is encouraging residents not to travel, but to visit only their nearby parks.

The park system is also announcing a series of operational changes effective Thursday, March 26.

Tennessee State Parks will transition to day-use schedules for all 56 state parks, opening daily from 7 a.m. - 6 p.m. The new schedule goes into effect on Thursday, March 26 and will be in place until at least Friday, April 10, according to a release from the state parks.

During this period, all public gathering spaces such as visitor centers, shelters and playgrounds at state parks will be closed, according to the parks. Parks cabins, lodges and campgrounds will be closed.

Officials said future reservations with arrival dates between now and Thursday, April 9 will be canceled. The parks will waive cancellation fees during this time.

Camps catering to large groups will be closed during the same period. Golf courses and clubhouses in the parks will also be closed, according to the parks.

Parks events of greater than 10 people will be canceled or postponed, in accordance with Gov. Bill Lee’s Executive Order 17. All park-hosted events have been canceled through April 15.

Restaurants, cafes and bars will remain closed until at least April 10, according to the release.

“Our state parks are part of the fabric of Tennessee communities and have been an important place of renewal during this crisis,” said Jim Bryson, deputy commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation.

“The measures announced today will continue to provide healthy outdoor spaces for Tennesseans while providing more protection for our neighbors and our staff. We can do our part to flatten the curve of COVID-19 while continuing to provide open spaces when our neighbors need it most.”

Along with the new schedules and closures, Tennessee State Parks strongly encourage guests to practice social distancing and follow guidelines for hygiene while visiting the parks.

Officials said limited restrooms and bathhouses remain open that will be cleaned based on established cleaning protocols in the parks.

Tennessee State Parks said it will continue to assess the implications of COVID-19 and will alert the public when dates are determined for the reopening of public facilities and overnight accommodations.