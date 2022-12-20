Airlines issue travel waivers ahead of wintry weather

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ahead of Winter Storm Elliott, several airlines are offering travel waivers for fliers over the next few days.
Southwest is allowing customers to change their ticket with no additional charge for anyone flying in or out of Memphis International Airport (MEM).
Other airlines like American, Delta, United and Frontier are offering similar rebooking options, though Memphis is not included on their list of affected cities yet. However, their connecting cities such as Chicago, Detroit, Charlotte and Denver are.
If you fear your flight may be affected, check with your airline. You can also check the Memphis airport's flight status page for the latest on all arrivals and departures.