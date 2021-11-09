Travelers Health Services offers COVID-19 testing and more at Memphis International Airport

The clinic site is designed to provide you with immediate access to COVID testing and travel guidance before your flight.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you are headed for a flight, but need COVID-19 guidance at the airport, Memphis International has that for you now.

The airport has partnered with ZüpMed to open Travelers Health Services, an onsite COVID testing and services site. It can be found in the B ticketing lobby across from the counters for Southwest Airlines and American Airlines.

The clinic site is designed to provide you with immediate access to COVID testing and travel guidance. It’s open seven day a week from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. (Those hours may be adjusted based on passenger traffic.)

The site will provide both molecular and antigen “rapid” tests. It also serves as a collection point for PCR assays that will be processed at a partner laboratory nearby.

“For the foreseeable future, COVID-19 will continue to affect air travel,” said Scott Brockman, President and CEO of the Memphis-Shelby County Airport Authority, in a statement. “We believe that this is an important service to have onsite and available to passengers.”

“As long as there is COVID, there will be a need for testing, vaccination and guidance” said Shannon Finks, CEO for ZüpMed. “We look forward to a long-term partnership with Memphis International Airport, assisting travelers to safely and more conveniently reach their destinations.”

The site won’t just help with COVID needs. Staff can also check out minor medical problems, offer seasickness remedies, or replace common medication prescriptions that you might have left at home.

For more information about ZüpMed, visit https://www.zupmed.com.