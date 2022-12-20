TSA: Firearm detection at Tennessee airports is at all-time high

According to the Transportation Security Administration, 79 firearms have been found at Memphis International Airport in 2022.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at Tennessee airports have discovered a total of 353 firearms at security checkpoints so far in 2022.

The TSA said each of the firearms was discovered by TSA officers during the routine screening of carry-on property.

All commercial airports in Tennessee have met, or surpassed, all-time highs for firearm detections in 2022. The statewide total has more than doubled over the past five years.

According to the TSA, 79 firearms have been found at Memphis International Airport in 2022. In 2021, 67 were found. Before that, 48 in 2020, 46 in 2019, and 47 in 2018.

In addition to potential criminal citations, travelers face civil penalties for bringing firearms to the security checkpoint and TSA evaluates each firearm incident on a case-by-case basis.

Whether the firearm was loaded and whether there was accessible ammunition is one of the many factors TSA considers when determining the civil penalty amount.

The civil penalty can go up to a maximum of $14,950 per violation. Even if a traveler has a concealed weapons permit, firearms are not permitted in carry-on luggage.

In addition to civil penalties, individuals who violate rules regarding traveling with firearms will have Trusted Traveler status and TSA PreCheck expedited screening benefits revoked for a period of time. The duration of the disqualification will depend upon the seriousness of the offense and if there is a repeated history of violations.

Firearms can be transported on a commercial aircraft only if they are unloaded, packed in a locked, hard-sided case and placed in checked baggage. Any type of replica firearm is prohibited in carry-on baggage and must be transported in checked luggage.

At the airport during the check-in process, passengers need to go to the airline ticket counter to declare the firearm, ammunition and any firearm parts.