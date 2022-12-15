How TSA upgrades at Memphis International Airport could make your travel easier

Travelers should plan trips accordingly because wait times may be a bit slower as workers get acclimated.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is expanding its use of state-of-the-art, computed tomography – or CT x-ray scanners. Those are the detectors travelers and their bags go through at security.

Here in Memphis, the completion of those installations took place in October.

“There’s a little bit of a learning curve," traveler Marcus said. "But just like with anything in life anything worth improving, there’s going to be a learning curve."

With the new devices, a passenger won't have to remove laptops or airport regulation liquids from bags. The system will detect it.

Memphis has 10 of these new devices. TSA security director Kevin McCarthy said this new technology slowed down the security screening process initially but numbers have returned to normal.

“We’re back up to where we were with the old equipment," McCarthy said. "Where we can get 150 or 160 passengers per hour through an average standard lane.”

As of now, all items including carry-on bags must go inside a bin and all bags at the most can be 22 inches long, 14 inches wide, and 9 inches high.

However, despite the new security equipment, Memphis International Airport is expecting over 159,000 people during the Christmas holiday, exceeding pre-pandemic numbers. Officials are still urging all passengers to arrive early.