How TSA upgrades at Memphis International Airport could make your travel faster

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis International Airport is getting tighter on security to keep travelers safe. But it'll take a little time for the new changes to get implemented.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is expanding its use of state-of-the-art, computed tomography – or CT x-ray scanners. Those are the detectors travelers and their bags go through at security.

With the new devices, a passenger won't have to remove laptops or airport regulation liquids from bags - the system will detect it.

This is expected to reduce the amount of ‘secondary bag checks’ passengers encounter.

Memphis is getting 10 new devices. But workers have to get acclimated throughout a 10-week installment process.

So travelers are advised to plan trips accordingly because it may be a bit slower as workers get acclimated.

The TSA upgrades are expected to start in August and be fully implemented by mid-October.