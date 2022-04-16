Vacation Express' summer nonstop Memphis-Cancun service takes flight beginning in May

Prices for the week-long packages start at $899, which includes non-stop air service and all-inclusive resorts.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Vacation Express is preparing to resume its summer nonstop Memphis - Cancun flights.

The weekly service will begin on May 22 and run through July 24 from Memphis International Airport (MEM) to Cancun International Airport (CUN).

Departing flights from MEM will be on Sundays, for six-night packages, for travelers to enjoy vacations at a variety of resorts in the Cancun and Riviera Maya areas.

Schedule:

Memphis to Cancun (Sunday)

Departs: 8:35 a.m.

Arrives: 11:15 a.m.

Cancun to Memphis (Saturday)

Departs: 6:30 p.m.

Arrives: 8:55 p.m.

