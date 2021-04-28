Visit Arkansas's highest point at Mount Magazine State Park

Visitors to Mount Magazine can expect majestic views, an abundance of trails, nature-galore, and memories to last a lifetime!

PARIS, Ark. — The Lodge at Mount Magazine sits just a short distance from the highest point in Arkansas.

Located near Paris in the western part of Arkansas, the Lodge at Mount Magazine features 60 guest rooms, an indoor swimming pool, fitness center, game room, Skycrest Restaurant, gift shop, conference and business centers.

Visitors and guests can enjoy a buffet-style meal while enjoying the scenic views through the large windows in the restaurant, sit on the beautiful terrace in a rocking chair while gazing upon the scenic Petit Jean River Valley and Blue Mountain Lake, or cozy up by the fireplace, located in the lobby of the Lodge, while sipping on coffee and chatting with friends.

On each side of the lodge are one-, two-, and three-bedroom cabins with a wood-burning fireplace, outdoor hot-tubs, covered decks, grills, and anything else you need to be comfortable during your stay.

Four pet-friendly rooms are available to reserve dog-lovers. Dogs are allowed on park trails, but must remain on a leash. If you’re interested in more rustic accommodations, the park offers 18 campsites for both tent and RV.

There are (at least) nine hiking trails offering magnificent views at Mount Magazine State Park. The Signal Hill Trail will take you to the highest part of Arkansas at 2,753 feet, where you can spot plants and creatures that are only found on this mountain in Arkansas.

At the peak is a Signal Hill sign, visitor’s log, and a rock-shaped map of the state of Arkansas with an emblem that marks the official highest point.

If you enjoy mountain biking but forgot your bike -- don’t worry! You can rent a bike at the Lodge. Mountain bikes are permitted on all of Mount Magazine’s trails.

Make sure to stop by the Visitor’s Center to pick up essentials for your stay or hike.

Browse the exhibits concerning Mount Magazine State Park. Two stuffed and mounted bears that once called Mount Magazine home, now reside in the Visitor’s Center.

According to State Park Superintendent Lee Woodard, 16-18 black bears currently roam the mountain. Visitors may also see a bobcat, deer, coyote, and a variety of snake and butterfly species.

You can visit arkansasstateparks.com to book your stay and for more information.