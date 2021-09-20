Popular places to see fall foliage in the Great Smoky Mountains

Now, before you load up your camera and hit the road, you’ll want to be a little strategic with your journey to get those prime fall photos.

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — Nothing beats fall in the Great Smoky Mountains. Who doesn’t love seeing our beautiful national park blanketed in red, orange and yellow?

Color changes usually start in mid-September in the higher elevations. The mid to lower elevations peak around mid-October to early November.

October tends to be the busiest time for fall visitors so be patient and plan ahead.

You'll also want to pack a few things along with your camera:

Water: It's important to stay hydrated.

Comfortable walking shoes: You'll need to hike to some of these places.

Layers: It gets quite chilly, especially in the higher elevations.

Here are some of the most popular hikes and drives for fall foliage in the Smokies.

Hikes

Cades Cove- one of the most popular destinations in the park, on the Blount County side, several trails connect here, drive the Cades Cove Loop

Clingmans Dome- 1-mile round trip, paved and leads to a lookout, moderate difficulty

Look Rock Tower- 1 mile round trip hike; access from the Foothills Parkway

Alum Cave Trail- 5 miles round trip, moderate difficulty, continue for 5 miles more to just below the summit of Mount LeConte, Inspiration Point

Appalachian Trail- access at Newfound Gap or Clingmans Dome

Sutton Ridge Overlook- access near Cosby Campground entrance; Cosby Self-guiding Nature Trail past the amphitheater to the beginning of the Lower Mount Cammerer Trail to Sutton Ridge

Drives

Foothills Parkway- westbound runs from Walland to Chilhowee, eastbound runs from Cosby to I-40 exit 443, many scenic overlooks and pullouts

Cades Cove Loop- 11-mile, one-way road, one of the most popular destinations in the national park

Clingmans Dome Road- 7 miles, leads to Clingmans Dome parking lot, many scenic pullouts

Roaring Fork Motor Nature Trail- 5.5 miles, one-way, loop road, accessible through Gatlinburg