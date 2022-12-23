Winter weather causes holiday flight delays, cancellations at Memphis International Airport

Memphis International Airport has issued delays and cancellations of some flights as cold weather and icy conditions affects flight schedules nationwide.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis International Airport is issuing multiple delays and cancellations for flights after a night of below freezing temperatures across the country.

The airport remained open through the freeze with crews working to keep runways clear.

Some flights to Detroit, New York and Chicago have been cancelled. A full list of delays and cancellations can be found here. The winter weather has caused delays across the U.S. and disrupted flight schedules.

The FFA issued a limited ground stop at Memphis International that did not affect all airlines.

Memphis International Airport officials said they recommend passengers get to the airport at least two hours before their scheduled departure. They also recommend allowing extra time to get to the airport safely with icy roads.