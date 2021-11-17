4.0 magnitude earthquake shakes Missouri, felt in parts of Memphis

The quake struck just before 9pm in southern Missouri, near the town of Williamsville.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you felt a different kind of rock 'n' roll in the Mid-South on Wednesday night, you aren't crazy.

According to the United States Geological Survey, a 4.0 magnitude earthquake shook southern Missouri around 8:53 pm Wednesday night.

Light tremors were felt as far away as Memphis where several people reported shaking.

Just had a minor earthquake here north of Memphis. Our whole house shook. That's the craziest thing I've ever felt in my life. Hope that was as bad as it gets. — 🇺🇸𝐒𝐜𝐨𝐭𝐭🇺🇸𝐋𝐈𝐈𝐈🇺🇸 (@Im_Scott_Free) November 18, 2021

The epicenter of the earthquake was about 10 miles beneath the town of Williamsville, Missouri, about 130 miles northwest of Memphis.

Memphis sits along the New Madrid fault line, so earthquakes are not completely uncommon.

As of now, there are no reports of injuries or damage.