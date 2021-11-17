4.0 magnitude earthquake shakes Missouri, felt in parts of Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you felt a different kind of rock 'n' roll in the Mid-South on Wednesday night, you aren't crazy.
According to the United States Geological Survey, a 4.0 magnitude earthquake shook southern Missouri around 8:53 pm Wednesday night.
Light tremors were felt as far away as Memphis where several people reported shaking.
The epicenter of the earthquake was about 10 miles beneath the town of Williamsville, Missouri, about 130 miles northwest of Memphis.
Memphis sits along the New Madrid fault line, so earthquakes are not completely uncommon.
As of now, there are no reports of injuries or damage.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.