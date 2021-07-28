Arkansans try to beat the heat as temperatures reach triple digits

Whether it's staying in the shade or getting in the water: Arkansans are making sure they stay safe when getting out in the heat as temperatures continue to soar.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Whether it's staying in the shade or getting in the water: Arkansans are making sure they stay safe when getting out in the heat.

"It really is hot," Odie Spencer, owner of the 'This and That' vendor, said.

Spencer set up around the River Market where there is still plenty of movement despite the scorching heat.

"I'm standing out and it's exhausting," she said. "I'm dripping sweat as I'm setting up and I'm dripping sweat breaking down."

The splash pad offers relief from the sun as several kids are able to play in the water, including Anthony Cullier's grandchildren.

"They're out there playing around, running, and getting cool," Cullier said.

And those that are in the area will stop in for some ice cream from Kilwins.

"I like to do things outside, but in order to stay cool I like to eat ice cream," Makalia Lee, an employee at Kilwins, said.

While the summertime can be fun, this heat can be dangerous.

When you start to feel faint, nauseous, and begin to sweat excessively that means it's time to hydrate and get inside with air conditioning.