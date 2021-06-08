Beware of flooding from the heavy rain in the Mid-South

Parts of north Mississippi have already seen major flooding, and you need to be careful if out in the rain.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Beware of flooding in the Mid-South. Parts of northern Mississippi have flooded or will experience flooding from the heavy rainfall Tuesday.

Video shows the flooding Local 24 crews found in Oxford, Mississippi, Tuesday.

DeSoto County Emergency Services advises being weather aware. Chris Olson, director of DeSoto County Emergency Services, said know if there's a weather threat for your neighborhood and prepare accordingly.

Tune into your television, radio, or Local 24 News app for the latest hour-by-hour weather updates. If your home starts to flood and it's a life-threatening situation, don't hesitate to call 911 and safely get out if you can.

It's advised if you are driving and see flooding in the roadway, turn around and find another route. It can be difficult to know how deep the flooding is.

⚠️If you have flood damage to your dwelling. You can self report the damage by using the link below. https://t.co/soj5X9g4uy — Lafayette County Fire Dept. (@LafayetteCo_FD) June 8, 2021