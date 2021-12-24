President Biden approves major disaster declaration for Arkansas following storm damage

President Biden has approved the major disaster declaration for the state of Arkansas, following the storms that occurred in early December.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — According to Gov. Asa. Hutchinson, President Biden has approved the major disaster declaration for the state of Arkansas, following the storms that occurred in early December.

On Friday, Dec. 10, heavy storms ripped through the northeastern part of Arkansas, leaving a path of destruction in it's wake.

In Tuesday, Dec. 14's report, Gov. shared that 307 homes were damaged and 61 of them destroyed.

After FEMA assessed the destruction, the governor submitted a letter to President Biden requesting Arkansas to be declared a federal disaster area.

"This will ensure the availability of FEMA funding to expedite the recovery process of those areas impacted by recent storms/tornadoes," the governor said in a tweet.

On Friday morning, Dec. 24, the governor said President Biden approved the major disaster declaration for the state of Arkansas and individual assistance will be available.