Burn bans issued for parts of the Mid-South as dry conditions continue

Dry weather has resulted in an increased fire danger in eastern Arkansas, western Tennessee, and northern Mississippi.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Extremely dry conditions over the last month have prompted some local officials to temporarily ban outdoor burning.

As of July 6th, a burn ban is in effect for Poinsett County in Arkansas. This ban could expand to other nearby counties as dry conditions continue.

A burn ban is issued when dry conditions make it dangerous to do any kind of outdoor burning, as fires can spread quickly. The burn ban makes it illegal to burn anything outdoors, including limbs or trash.

The ban will remain in effect until local officials determine that enough rain has fallen to reduce the risk of fires.

Just incredibly dry in the #Memphis area for the last 30 days. We desperately need some rain...and several inches of rain at that. That much rain isn't in the forecast for now. @ABC24Memphis pic.twitter.com/NjGkAQ9Z3S — Trevor Birchett ⚡️ (@weathertrevor) July 5, 2022

Even areas that aren't under an official burn ban should exercise extreme caution when burning, as the entire Mid-South has been abnormally dry recently.