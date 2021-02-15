Snow, sleet, freeze... Oh my! | West Tennessee gets hit with winter storm

“We were out and about with the street parks and road crews. There wasn’t a lot going on. Then about 8:15, here it comes,” said John Holden, Dyersburg Mayor.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The sleet, snow, and ice didn't just cause a mess in the Memphis area, but further north as well. Dyersburg was hit hard as crews worked to keep streets safe.

Local 24 News Reporter Brittani Moncrease braced the storm in the City of Dyersburg. She spoke with the Mayor and residents about powering through the wintery mix.

No matter how hard you try, you can't beat old man winter.

“We were out and about with the street parks and road crews. There wasn’t a lot going on. Then about 8:15, here it comes,” said John Holden, Dyersburg Mayor.

The snow and sleet did not stop. It went well into the evening.

Mayor Holden said this storm tops any he's seen in the past.

“This is my 15th year as the Mayor of the City of Dyersburg. I never have. We’ve had some ice events and things like that that have been bad, but this is a first for me,” said Mayor Holden.

Back in Dyersburg this morning for #winterstorm2021 Don’t travel if you don’t have to. If you absolutely need to, here are some must haves for you vehicles pic.twitter.com/ENpUqI2pVi — Brittani Moncrease (@Local24Brittani) February 15, 2021

It was the same feeling for Dyersburg resident, Mariam Blalock.

“Never in Dyersburg. Never this cold. I mean like three degrees, five degrees…that’s bad,” said Blalock.

Luckily for the city, they haven't had any major accidents, power outages, or downed wires and trees.

“It’s been a long day, a long two days. It’s going to be a long week,” said Mayor Holden.

The entire city is in it together.

For those who have to come out in the storm, Mariam had some advice.